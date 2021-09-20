JustInvest LLC Buys 658 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $719.38 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $683.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

