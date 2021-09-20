JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

