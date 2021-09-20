JustInvest LLC Makes New $766,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,076 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $170,497,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 851,924 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.