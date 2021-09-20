JustInvest LLC Trims Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

