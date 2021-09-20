JustInvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $696.68 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.39 and a 52 week high of $715.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

