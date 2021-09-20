KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 145% year over year, marking the highest second-quarter level in 14 years. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 98% from a year ago. KB Home has been gaining strength from a Returns-Focused Growth Plan that is designed to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin. Also, strong line-up of community openings will help KB Home to generate roughly $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. However, earnings estimates have decreased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings growth potential. Higher labor and building material costs are growing concerns.”

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.54 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

