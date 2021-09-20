KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

