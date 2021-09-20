Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 1,661,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 757,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

