KeyCorp Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $21.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

