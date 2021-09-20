KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,493.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. KeyFi has a market cap of $906,815.49 and approximately $4,493.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00175432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00111799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.89 or 0.06933550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.71 or 0.99810521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.98 or 0.00782832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

