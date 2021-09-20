Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE KRC opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

