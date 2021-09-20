Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. 535,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.