Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

