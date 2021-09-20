Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.73 ($104.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

KGX traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, hitting €81.76 ($96.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,418 shares. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.22.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

