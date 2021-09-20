Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €101.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.73 ($104.39).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €81.76 ($96.19) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.