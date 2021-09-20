Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.86 Million

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $68.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.78 million and the highest is $69.90 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $276.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.70 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

