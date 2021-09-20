Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

