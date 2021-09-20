Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

