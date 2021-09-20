Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

