Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.40. 1,254,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,583,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

