Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.01. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average is $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

