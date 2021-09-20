Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KTOS opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $194,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,209 shares of company stock worth $2,915,068 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

