KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045253 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

