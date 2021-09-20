Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

