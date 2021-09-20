Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,016.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $285,016.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

