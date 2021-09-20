LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNXSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $71.90. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

