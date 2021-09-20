Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,274. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

