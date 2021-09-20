Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,951 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,382,000 after buying an additional 192,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,058,000 after buying an additional 330,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,603.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

