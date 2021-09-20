Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:LEGAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 524.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 317,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $3,490,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $14,955,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $9,970,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

