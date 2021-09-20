Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LEG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 681,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

