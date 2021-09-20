Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $22.82 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

