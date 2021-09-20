LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading 2.7% Higher

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.47. 59,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 707,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LG Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

