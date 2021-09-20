Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.
Li Ning Company Profile
