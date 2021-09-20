Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.