Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

