Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

