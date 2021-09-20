Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Group alerts:

NASDAQ LGHL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.24. 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.