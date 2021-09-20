Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.