Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,340.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $1,340.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,969.41 or 0.99534262 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,560,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

