LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

