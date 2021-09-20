LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,128. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.