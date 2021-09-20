LOCGame (LOCG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $922,829.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00172441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00111327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.06 or 0.06928319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.29 or 1.00470879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00798531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 35,845,863 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

