Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.46. 38,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.