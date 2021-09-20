Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 746,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

