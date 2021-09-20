Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00109960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.60 or 0.06839601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,820.92 or 1.00097272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00770678 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

