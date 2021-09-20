Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Spectrum Brands worth $72,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

