Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 32,500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in S&P Global by 111.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.42 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.17. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

