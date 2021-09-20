Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $52.08 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.23% of Balchem worth $52,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.