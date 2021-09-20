Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,994 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $101.86 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

