Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,530,488 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,530,488 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Lyft worth $64,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Lyft stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

