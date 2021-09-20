Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 57,286 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,286 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $68,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 200.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.